Around R58.5 million was spent on flight tickets for Members of Parliament during the 2021/22 financial year.

These figures were revealed in the audited annual report of Parliament.

The report shows that more than 20 000 tickets were issued to registered travel agencies.

It also reveals that MPs are entitled to travelling and communication facilities in a manner that is accessible, accurate and friendly.

Some of the services offered to MPs include travel facilities for former members and motor vehicle support.

It says applicable policies regarding these facilities are reviewed on a regular basis to ensure they remain relevant in the changing working conditions faced by public representatives.

The report also reveals that policies related to funerals and the Presiding Officers Handbook are under consideration and remain subject to final approval.

Travel benefits

In April, Parliament finalised new policy on travel benefits, including flight tickets for MPs.

According to the new policy on travel facilities, former MPs who have completed the full Parliamentary five-year term, will have their flight tickets reduced from 48 to 12 a year.

The policy also states that the tickets must be used in their entirety during the calendar year budgeted for, or the remaining tickets will be forfeited.

Parliamentary Spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo estimated that reducing financial support for air travel will save R22 million over the next five years.

“New limits such as those relating to the period MPs may enjoy these benefits as well as the downgrading of aircraft travelling from business to economy will save the public purse about R22 million over the next five years. Parliament is confident that based on the actuarial assessment and projections conducted, the new policy will undoubtedly significantly reduce the funding required for this purpose which leaves the burden from the public purse in light of these prevailing economic conditions.”