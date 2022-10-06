The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein has dismissed a bid by parliament arson accused, Zandile Mafe, to challenge the High Court order which denied him bail.

Mafe’s pre-trial hearing was postponed in September after he refused to appear in the High Court in Cape Town. He was arrested in January for allegedly starting the devastating fire that destroyed parts of the National Assembly in Cape Town.

Mafe faces charges of terrorism, arson, housebreaking, theft and possession of explosives. He is expected to appear in the High Court on the 4th of November.

In August, Judge Elize Steyn instructed his lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, and the state prosecutor to go down to the holding area to convince him to come to court.

It’s Mafe’s first appearance in the High Court after his case was transferred to the court in Cape Town.

VIDEO: The case against alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe was postponed to June 9, 2022: