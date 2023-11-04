Zandile Mafe’s fitness to stand trial decision postponed

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A High Court decision on alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe’s fitness to stand trial has been postponed to next month.

This follows a two-day inquiry that was held in the High Court in Cape Town.

The court heard that Mafe has been diagnosed with schizophrenia by a team of experts from the Fort England Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

He was sent for mental observation at the facility after refusing to undergo the process at the Valkenberg Hospital.

It found, among others, that Mafe presented with symptoms such as paranoia and persecutory delusions.

Mafe’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, is contesting the report and arguing that it is inadequate.

Mafe was arrested after a fire destroyed both the old and National Assembly buildings of Parliament in January last year.

The matter was postponed until the 11th of December for an outcome.

NPA has enough evidence to bring Zandile Mafe before court: