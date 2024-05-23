Parents in the N West file assault charges against police

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Parents of some learners at Rakoko Secondary School in Mabeskraal near Rustenburg have registered assault cases against police officers after they allegedly assaulted their children at school last week.

According to the parents, their children reported that police were searching the learners for illegal substances but did not find any. Despite this, a group of students were taken to a hall where they were allegedly beaten and kicked by the police.

One parent recounted, “They hit him with belts, they slapped him and kicked him until he was not well. On that Monday, I even took him to the hospital.”

Another parent says, “When my child came back from school, I could see on his face that he was not okay. I asked him what was wrong? He then lifted his shirt and showed me his back. I then asked him what happened and he said “the police beat them up at school while searching us. They usually search us, but the assault is a first”.

North West police have confirmed that cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm have been opened against the officers allegedly involved.

North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone says, “The South African Police Service management is aware that police officers assaulted learners at a school in Mabeskraal last week. Reports suggest that members conducted a safer school awareness with other stakeholders. Some learners were taken to a separate classroom where the alleged assault occurred.”

“Two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm were registered. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating. The SAPS management does not, in any way, condone unprofessional conduct by its members,” Mokgwabone added.