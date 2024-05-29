Voters hope for jobs, end to crime as they make their mark

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Residents of Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal are voting at Ntolwane Primary School, where former President Jacob Zuma will also cast his vote.

They join millions of South Africans in the country’s 7th general elections, hoping their votes will bring positive change.

Outside the voting station, political parties have set up tents, are playing music and assisting voters by checking the voters’ roll. Nkandla, a rural area with high unemployment, sees its residents voting for better employment opportunities for their children.

One resident says, “I am here to vote for change. My main priority is to see young people being employed.”

Another adds, “I want load-shedding to end. We need water, proper roads, and an end to crime. We are voting for improved living conditions.”

A third voter emphasises, “I am voting for change in my country. Our children should get jobs. I also want grants for elderly people to be increased because we are feeding our unemployed children.”

In KwaGuqa in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, voters expressed hope that their lives would improve after the elections.

One voter says, “I feel happy that I have voted because my vote is important.”

Another adds, “Yesterday I was off-loading at the Richards Bay hub. I drove from Richards Bay to Middleburg. I didn’t sleep. I drove the whole night to get here where I registered to vote.”

A third voter shares, “With my vote, I believe there will be change. Our children will have jobs and the issue of water shortage will be addressed.”

At Hoërskool Schoonspruit in Klerksdorp, North West, over 100 voters are in line, and the process is running smoothly. Voters there are also optimistic.

One voter says, “In this election, I hope the winning party will do more in terms of job creation and crime prevention, and maybe change certain laws to make this country safer.”

Another voter comments, “I think the ANC had a chance, so maybe it’s time for a different party to take over and make a higher change.”

A third voter concludes, “I hope that South Africa will turn around. South Africa is in a very bad state at this moment.”

