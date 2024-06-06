Family seeks justice for elderly man killed at old age home

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The family of Godfrey Thema, an 80-year-old man who was killed at an old age home in Jericho in the North West, is seeking justice. Thema, who at the time of his death had been a resident of Ipeleng Bagodi old age home for ten years, was allegedly assaulted by two fellow residents.

It is believed that Thema, who was short-sighted, leaned on the beds of the two accused for balance when walking from the bathroom. The accused, aged 75 and 92, allegedly used their walking sticks to hit him on the head.

He succumbed to his injuries minutes later. The incident has now scared many, with family members concerned that their loved ones might not be well cared for at the old age home.

Family spokesperson Michael Thema says they are disheartened that their loved one died at a place that was supposed to be the safest. They now want to transfer the other family member placed there to another old age home.

“We’re very much disappointed. There’s another granny there, so we’re planning to take her out, to take her to another old age home. Even social workers did approach us, then suggested that we should go to another old age home in Letlhabile. What hurts me more, there’s no members of those two families who came to us, just to come and apologise for what happened. Tomorrow is a bail hearing for those old men, it’s possible that they can go out with a free bail or they may pay bail so that doesn’t sit well on us,” he adds.

Meanwhile, the Manager of Ipeleng Bagodi Old Age Home, Agnes Sekhu, says their center is adequately equipped to care for their elderly residents.

She says the incident occurred in the morning when only two people were working the night shift, one in the male section and one worker in the female section.

“The capacity of the old age home is big enough. We are having nine rooms in that facility and we can keep up to 50 residents in the old age home. We do have 21 staff members at present. At the occurrence of the incident, the male caregiver was busy making fire to prepare water for bathing since it was in the morning. While taking the baths to their rooms, it’s when he found the deceased fell down.”