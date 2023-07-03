Parents of some of the 41 young men who were rescued by police from an illegal initiation school between Ramatlabama and Tsetse near Mahikeng in North West are calling for justice following the injuries suffered by some of the affected young men.

Two men appeared briefly before the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mahikeng on charges of kidnapping and contravention of the custom initiation act. Piet Tlotleng and Keotshepile Ntate were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly ran an illegal initiation school outside Mahikeng.

While about 40 initiates were rescued, the parents of those who were mutilated are calling for justice.

Mpho Mmusi, one of affected parents, elaborates.

“My 16-year-old son was taken to the bush by someone we don’t know. And that person initiated them without our consent as parents because our children were returned to us with swollen feet and very severe genital wound that need medical attention,” says Mmusi.

Traditional Authorities say the growth of illegal initiation schools has become a great concern.

“People who run initiation schools don’t use the customary initiation act to assist them. They made it a business. Some tell the children that they will get money if they bring another child with them. So, these children end up kidnapping others and taking them to initiation schools without their parents’ consent,” Kgosi Godfrey Gasebonwe explains.