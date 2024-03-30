Paramedic killed in Limpopo crash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An emergency medical services worker and a motorist have been killed in a collision between an ambulance and a private vehicle along the R81 near Lemondokop in Limpopo. Three other occupants of the private vehicle and an ambulance assistant were injured.

An ambulance driver died on

impact and burnt beyond recognition when the ambulance collided head-on with an SUV on the R81 near Lemondokop in Limpopo. The ambulance was from responding to an accident scene in Belevue village. Tragically, both drivers involved in the collision… pic.twitter.com/lEYNa8tkWm — Roṋewa Mathephe (@Ronewa_Mathephe) March 30, 2024

The provincial Health Department’s Spokesperson Neil Shikwambana says the driver of the ambulance was burnt beyond recognition. According to the department, the ambulance was coming from Belevue village, where it had just responded to an accident scene ferrying three survivors of the accident, when it collided head on with a SUV on the R81 road at the Lemondokop turn.

“Both drivers involved in the accident lost their lives on impact and unfortunately the driver of the ambulance got burnt beyond recognition. The ambulance assistant as well as three occupants of the SUV survived and they are currently receiving medical treatment across various hospitals.”