In Part XIX of Frontline Workers, we feature the experience of a paramedic during the nationwide lockdown.

Tens of thousands of workers are on the frontline of the global war against COVID-19.

Many are in the unenviable position of fighting the pandemic, at the risk of their own lives and those of their families.

SABC News captures their voices in this weekly feature, COVID-19 Frontline Workers.

This week, SABC Digital News Producer Lebo Tshangela speaks to paramedic, Charlotte Pillay about her experience with the coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown.

Here is her story:



Related: Part I :COVID-19 Frontline Workers I : A doctor shares his story

Related: Part II: COVID-19 Frontline Workers II : Nurses share their stories

Related: Part III: COVID-19 Frontline Workers III : A Private clinic owner shares her story

Related: Part IV: COVID-19 Frontline Workers IV: A police officer shares her story

Related: Part V: COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part V: A neurosurgeon shares his story

Related: Part VI: PODCAST|COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part VI: A cashier shares her story

Related: Part VII: PODCAST: COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part VII: A journalist shares her story

Related: Part VIII: PODCAST | COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part VIII: A taxi driver shares his story

Related: Part XI: PODCAST | COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part IX: A petrol attendant shares his story

Related: Part X: PODCAST | COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part X: A teacher shares his story

Related : Part XI: PODCAST | COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part XI: A security guard shares his story

Related: Part XII: PODCAST | COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part XII: A mine worker shares his story

Related: Part XIII: PODCAST | COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part XIII: A delivery driver shares his story

Related: Part XIV: PODCAST | COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part XIV: An IT specialist shares his story

Related: Part XV: PODCAST | COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part XV: A senior manager at a mobile communications company shares her story

Related: Part XVI: PODCAST | COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part XVI: A pest control operator shares his story

Related: Part XVII: PODCAST | COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part XVII: A pharmacist shares her story

Related: Part XVIII: PODCAST | COVID-19 Frontline Workers Part XVIII: A nursery school owner shares her story