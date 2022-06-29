The Pan-African Parliament sitting in Midrand is on Wednesday expected to elect new leadership after a strong tongue lashing from the African Union Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Last year, the parliament could not elect new leadership after the proceedings descended into chaos when MPs differed on the principle of rotation in the five regions and were not able to choose the new leadership.

The African Union had to step in and bring its legal counsel this time around to elect the President and other representatives.

Mahamat says the new leadership is faced with myriad challenges on the continent.

“The unfortunate events that took place in May/June 2021 on the occasion of the election of the bureaus have tarnished the image of this institution and that of an entire continent.”

Faki says the parliament must turn over a new leaf.

“The time has come that we turn this very sad page to the annals of history and start a new page. It’s time to renew your behaviour and be a source of pride for the African Union.”

Tuesday’s proceedings were delayed as a result of rolling blackouts in the country.

Representing H.E. Macky Sall @Macky_Sall, H.E. @AUC_MoussaFaki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission presided over the proceedings of the opening ceremony of the #PAPOrdinarySession. He also delivered the key note address to members of Parliament. #PanAfricanParliament pic.twitter.com/vajwoszGYu — PanAfricanParliament (@AfrikParliament) June 28, 2022

Reporter Khayelihle Khumalo says African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has asked PAP members to represent the continent well: