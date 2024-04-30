Palestine solidarity march to precede Workers’ Day rally

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A solidarity march in support of Palestine is expected to take in Athlone on the Cape Flats on Wednesday.

The march is expected to start at the police station and will then move to the Athlone Stadium.

This ahead of the COSATU Workers’ Day rally.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and COSATU President Zingiswa Losi are among those expected to address the event.

Meanwhile, ahead of Workers’ Day, the City of Tshwane has recognised its sanitation workers who play a vital role in safeguarding hygiene and cleanliness. This demanding work often takes a toll on workers’ physical and mental well-being. Tshwane Environment MMC, Ziyanda Zwane, highlights why sanitation workers should be celebrated.

“It is of crucial importance that we recognise the work that is done by waste workers because each one of them [up to] management has a significant role to play because we can’t have a day without a refuse collection in the city. That would be like inviting your diseases, that would be like having an untidy space one would not like to have. So, it is of crucial importance that we celebrate each and every one of them because it’s a chain of life from the picking, from the litter pickers up until the dumping site.”