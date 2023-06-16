The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) and Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) are in Soweto to commemorate the uprising by students that took place 47 years ago.

The two parties began the day by visiting the graves of Zephania Mothopeng and Tsietsi Mashinini at the Avalon Cemetary, south of Johannesburg.

The two were among those that led the 1976 protest.

The parties’ leaders also visited the memorial of Hector Petersen, who was killed by police on that fateful day, before marching to the Orlando Municipal Hall for the main rally.

PAC President Mzwanele Nyhontso says, “We are here as these organisations to pay our respects to honour these great heroes of 1976, and we are here when the youth unemployment has overtaken any unemployment in the world now. That is why PAC and Azapo remain an answer and a solution to African problems because we are Africans, so there is only one way to solve youth unemployment when PAC and Azapo are in charge of this country. No wonder why we are here.”

