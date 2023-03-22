The Western Cape Education Department says it has already received over 51 000 applications for the 2024 school admissions.

Online applications opened last week and will close on April the 14th.

Education MEC David Maynier says the numbers are encouraging.

“We have had a few technical niggles along the way, which is par for the course with the change to a new system. However, the move away from the notoriously unstable national government State Information and Technology Agency (SITA) system has proved to be the right one. While SITA services experienced outages last week, our admissions system has remained up and running since the applications window opened.”