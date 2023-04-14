The Western Cape Education Department says parents have until midnight tonight to apply for 2024 school admissions.

The provincial Education Minister, David Maynier, says they have so far received 121 490 applications through the department’s online portal.

In recent weeks, the department has also established pop-up centres at schools and malls in all districts where parents could apply in person.

Maynier has appealed to parents of Grades one and eight learners to apply before the deadline.

“It is extremely important for parents to apply on time for the coming school year, so that we can plan more effectively and provide the necessary resources and infrastructure in time for the start of the 2024 school year. The earlier we have this information, the better, which is why we appeal especially to parents of Grade one and eight learners to apply before the 14 April deadline,” says Maynier