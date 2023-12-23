Over 300 suspected illegal miners nabbed through Operation Shanela

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng law enforcement has nabbed over 300 undocumented and suspected illegal miners in the last five days during Operation Shanela in Ekurhuleni and West Rand.

A substantial amount of tools used for illegal mining were seized and illegal mining sites were disrupted and dismantled.

Gauteng Police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo says they have been working with other law enforcement departments to fight crime.

“A multidisciplinary and integrated Operation consisting of South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force, Department of Home Affairs, Department of Labour and other law enforcement descended on Primrose and Boksburg in Ekurhuleni District, Cleveland in Johannesburg District and Kagiso in West Rand District where illegal mining is rife and demolished such illegal activities.”

