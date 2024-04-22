Operation Shanela leads to over 500 arrests in Northern Cape

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police in the Northern Cape say they’ve arrested 525 suspects across the province in the last week.

They say the arrests are part of Operation Shanela. Police spokesperson Sergio Kock says officers focused on violent crime hotspots.

“Vehicle check points and roadblocks were conducted across the province during which 2270 vehicles and 4617 persons were stopped and searched. Police executed several actions which included numerous compliance inspections at secondhand dealers, scrapyards, recyclers, private security, firearm dealers, formal and informal businesses, farms and mines. 382 suspects were arrested for murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, malicious damage to property, dealing and possession of drugs, illicit mining.”

Meanwhile, police say the Northern Cape Organised Investigation Unit’s concerted efforts to clamp down on drug traffickers led to the arrest of two Somalian nationals in the Western Cape.

The unit together with the Colesberg Highway Patrol Unit followed up information on the two suspects and seized boxes of Khat worth R275 000.

Kock elaborates, “The investigation led police to Kraaifontein in the Western Cape and with the assistance of the Western Cape Organised Crime Investigations Narcotics Unit, the two suspects were arrested with boxes of Khat in their possession. The suspects, aged 38 and 42 years-old, will be appearing in the Kraaifontein Magistrate’s Court soon.”