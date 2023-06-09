More than 17 000 suspects have been arrested for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Femicide related cases between April last year and March this year. This was announced by National police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola during a media briefing in Klipgat, in the North West on Friday.

The National Commissioner was giving an update on the police’s efforts in preventing and combating crime in the country. General Masemola says more than 200 suspects were sentenced to life imprisonment for these crimes.

“In our continued bid to protect the women, children and vulnerable groups of this country, I am pleased to announce that 17 481 suspects were arrested for Gender-Based Violence and Femicide related cases during the past financial year. 386 life imprisonment sentences were handed down to 230 accused during that same period.”

Operation Shanela

Masemola has also announced that more than 21 000 suspects have been arrested across the county since the commencement of Operation Shanela this weekend. The suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from murder, rape and malicious damage to property.

“Since the inception of this weekend operations the following successes have been achieved. 21 200 suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from murder, rape and malicious damage to property. The breakdown is as follows: 1 126 wanted suspects were arrested. 188 suspects were arrested for murder. 219 suspects were arrested for attempted murder. 210 suspects arrested for rape.”