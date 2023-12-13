Over 200 illegally built shacks in Palm Ridge demolished

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Gauteng Human Settlements Department has demolished over 200 shacks that were illegally built on its land in Palm Ridge, east of Johannesburg.

The department says the illegal occupants arrived in December 2022.

They then took over the department’s serviced stands meant for the Ikageleng Rapid Land Release Programme.

They also illegally connected services including electricity and water.

Department Spokesperson, Tahir Sema, elaborates.

“We are working with the courts, developers and police to execute eviction orders against these illegal acts of land and house invasions. We are appealing to the community to report land invasion, illegal sale of land or suspicious housing forms and posters and corruption to 0800 701 701.”

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements would like to encourage communities to report the illegal occupation of land and houses to local law enforcement. These unlawful acts delay much needed development and the provision of services meant for your communities. pic.twitter.com/4L18DNwgJo — GP_HumanSettlements (@GP_DHS) December 12, 2023