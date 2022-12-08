Sentencing procedures in the case of serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi will commence in the High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, east of Johannesburg on Thursday.

He was found guilty of all 148 charges including rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He pleaded guilty to the charges. Phakathi preyed on women in the Ekurhuleni area, east of Johannesburg for nine years.

He was arrested in Etwatwa on the East Rand in March last year.

Phakathi lured his victims while they were walking to and from school and allegedly raped them on church premises.

Ninety-six dockets were opened and placed on the roll and Phakathi was linked to the cases through DNA evidence.

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judgment in the case of alleged serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi:

