The outgoing South African Communist Party (SACP) General Secretary, Dr Blade Nzimane, is set to come back as the party’s National Chairperson.

He was overwhelmingly nominated by the provinces at the party’s 15th national congress in Boksburg last night.

Elections are expected to start on Saturday morning with the results of the national office bearers expected by noon.

Nzimande is finally out as the SACP General Secretary and Solly Mapaila is uncontested to take over.

But Nzimande was overwhelmingly nominated for the party’s Chairperson position.

Day 2 of SACP’s 15th National Congress, Samkele Maseko updates:



He will square up with Gwebs Qonde who failed to meet the required threshold of four provinces but was later nominated from the floor.

Thulas Nxesi and Malungelo Gcina are vying for the position of the deputy national chair while Joyce Moloi-Moropa and Reneva Fourie are contesting for the Treasurer position.

Madala Masuku and and Xolile Ngqatha will battle it out for the First Deputy General Secretary position while David Masondo is uncontested for the Second Deputy General Secretary position.

Analysing ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s message at the 15th SACP National Congress:

SACP 15th National Congress press briefing. SACP General Secretary, Comrade Blade Nzimande.#SACP15thCongress pic.twitter.com/k3vySYopuW — SACP (@SACP1921) July 13, 2022