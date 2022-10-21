The Road Freight Association says the blockading of roads by trucks in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga will lead to bigger problems in the future.

This after community members along the N2 closed off the R33, R34, and the R66 in places like Ermelo, Piet Retief, Paulpietersburg, Vryheid, Melmoth and Utrecht.

This comes after 20 people were killed in a crash involving a truck and bakkie carrying school children at Pongola last month. RFA CEO Gavin Kelly says other solutions than blockading roads should be sought to solve the problems people experience.

“This activity is both illegal and unlawful and it will create bigger problems than what it is trying to address. There is a chance that there will be violence that tempers will flare and as we speak there are reports coming in that some truck drivers are now taking their own actions in terms of blocking roads. What does need to be addressed are the core reasons why we are seeing this happening on the roads. A number of actions can be taken that will change what happens on the roads on a daily basis.”

Families of those died in a tragic crash that claimed 20 lives on the N2 in the uPhongolo said the community has been concerned about the impact of trucks in the area for a long time.

