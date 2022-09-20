Acting President David Mabuza has raised concerns about the carnage on South African roads involving trucks, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

The concern comes after last Friday’s gruesome accident involving a truck and a bakkie claimed the lives of 18 learners, a school teacher and the bakkie driver in the uPhongolo Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

On Monday, at least two other crashes involving trucks occurred hours apart on R34 near Ulundi.

Mabuza’s spokesperson Sam Bopape says Mabuza is concerned. “In his own words the acting President has noted with concern, the accident that occurred on South African roads involving trucks. The first accident took place in uPhongolo in KZN claiming 20 lives. Earlier yesterday another accident took place near Ulundi again in the KZN, the acting President underscored the importance of road safety.”

Meanwhile, Some communities in the area have called for the outright banning of trucks in the area.

But Bopape is urging them not to take out their frustrations on truck drivers.

“South Africans do not resort to the destruction of property and violent act against truck drivers but to allow authorities to attend to the prevailing challenge on the road. This will include an imbizo that is yet to be announced to discuss the challenges faced by drivers and to find solutions that will include safety on the road for truck drivers and other road users.”

Mayor calls for banning of trucks on certain routes

The Mayor of Zululand District Municipality, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, is calling for the banning of trucks on certain routes along the area.

Another horror accident shakes KZN:

Communications Manager in Zululand District Municipality, Zanele Mthethwa says the mayor is calling for the banning of trucks on the routes.

“Zululand mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi calls for banning of trucks during the day on these routes, the R34 from Vryheid to Richard’s Bay and the N2 from uPhongolo to Richard’s Bay. Mayor Buthelezi calls for a national strategy to deal with the trucks”.