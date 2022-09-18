President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the families of the 21 people killed on the Friday crash in oPhongolo, northern Kwa-Zulu Natal. A truck collided with a bakkie ferrying school children on Friday afternoon leaving 19 school children and two adults dead.

“This is yet another sad moment for our country, following the substantial loss of young lives in an Eastern Cape tavern recently.”

“We cannot afford to lose such precious lives under any conditions. I hope the investigation into the Pongola incident will shed light on the cause of this tragedy and help us take better care of our children into the future”, says Ramaphosa.

The residents want government to intervene and take the trucks off the N2. They claim truck drivers are reckless and the trucks are not roadworthy.

The truck driver who had initially fled the scene has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, says that the department will be engaging with stakeholders and community to get a lasting solution.

Watch full story here: