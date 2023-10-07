Orlando Pirates successfully defend MTN8 title

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Orlando Pirates successfully defended the MTN8 title at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday evening.

Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile had glorious chances for Sundowns in the first half but failed to take them.

The match finished goalless in regulation time and it was the same scoreline after extra time.

It had to be decided by the lottery of penalty shootout, where the Buccaneers won 3-1, thanks to the brilliance of their goalkeeper Sipho Chaine who made three consecutive saves.

This is coach Jose Riveiro’s third trophy with Pirates.