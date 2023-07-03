Opposition party leaders will hold a National Convention on the 16th and 17th of next month at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg to discuss a possible pact in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

In the historic first multi-party event, opposition leaders of the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, Action SA, National Freedom Party, the United Independent Movement and the Spectrum National Party say they will have a “common vision for a new government”.

They say they are determined to emerge with the strongest possible agreement ahead of 2024.

Action SA national chairperson, Michael Beaumont,” This convention will be to discuss a possible pact which may see these political parties cooperating in the run up to the 2024 elections and providing a foundation upon which a potential multi-party coalition that displaces the ANC can be built after the 2024 elections. This is a big moment for South Africa and how appropriate that it is taking place at Emperors Palace, the site of the original CODESA negotiations in the 90s that led to the birth of our democracy.”

Wits governance expert, Professor Alex van den Heever shares more: