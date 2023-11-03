Opposition parties ‘cautiously’ welcome SRD grant extension

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Some political parties have cautiously welcomed the extension of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant for another year.

During his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced an extension of the SRD grant until 2025.

However, there is concern among some opposition parties about where the money will come from with the government borrowing R500 billion per annum to finance the fiscus.

Seen as a lease of life for the poorest of the poor, R350 SRD grant was first introduced at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Currently, R 8.5 million South Africans are beneficiaries of the grant.

Political parties welcome extension of Social Relief of Distress grant:

Democratic Alliance (DA) Spokesperson, Dion George says they welcome the extension of the grant.

“The DA supports the extension of the Social Relief of Distress Grant given the severe hardships that South Africans are facing in the relentless cost of living crisis. The minister did mention that the grant will be extended and he also mentioned that there is no funding for it.”

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says the grant will help alleviate the plight of poverty-stricken South Africans. Its deputy president, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi says, “We must not lose sight that the biggest casualties in this financial crisis are the impoverished and marginalised South Africans as a result of the ANC’s reckless fiscal policies and misallocation of resources.”

VIDEO: MTBPS Political parties reaction:

