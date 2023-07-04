Operations have returned to normal at the Doctor Pixley ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaMashu north of Durban.

On Monday, employees who are members of the Public Servants Association of South Africa disrupted operations when they embarked on a protest. They are demanding that the department improve their working conditions.

The assocation’s KwaZulu-Natal manager Mlungisi Ndlovu claims that employees are also not being paid overtime.

Ndlovu says the Health Department will face further protests if it does not respond in 10 days.

“One of the issues is the victimisation of shop stewards, non payment of overtime, downgrading of other staff from level 3 to level 2, resignation of professional nurses due to arrogant matron, failure of the hospital to conduct medical surveillance , it was very disturbing to hear a representative saying they only hear about our issues over the weekend. These were totally untrue, because we have made the HOD aware of issues of Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme.”

The department’s spokesperson Mdu Ncalane says they will respond in due course.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has noted the picketing by employees believed to be members of the Public Service Association at the Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in Kwamashu. The picketing did not hinder hospital operations soon after the union representatives presented the memorandum of their grievances. Employees went back on their positions on time and began to work. The Department has noted the memorandum and will respond on due course on the issues raised.”