Today marks one year since the Jagersfontein mine dam disaster in the Free State.

One person died and hundreds were left homeless when the dam burst on the 11th of September 2022, spewing toxic mud onto residential houses causing extensive damage.

Human Rights Attorney, Richard Spoor who represents families affected by the disaster says they will be launching a class action in the coming weeks against the mine and government.

‘We’re launching within the next six weeks a class action because we’ve given up frankly – trying to negotiate a compromise and a settlement in a proper process with the mine and the government. We will also be launching private prosecution requiring the mine to clean up the environment.”

At least 20 people admitted to hospital following mine dam burst in Jagersfontein, Free State

Last year, former Premier of Free State, Sisi Ntombela announced that they will start construction of new houses for Jagersfontein residents who were affected by the mine dam burst.

Disaster struck the mining town leaving more than 160 houses destroyed and infrastructure damaged. More than 300 people were displaced.