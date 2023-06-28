KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services Spokesperson, Robert McKenzie, says one person died and six others have been injured when several informal dwellings collapsed in Cato Manor in Durban during torrential rain overnight.

Another two people have been injured when strong winds blew over a container used as a shop in Inanda north of Durban.

The eThekwini Municipality says they have received reports that a herdsman was washed away by floodwater in the Zwelisha area.

McKenzie says disaster management teams are assessing what relief is needed after the storm.

“So, carrying on forward for today, disaster management and officials will be assessing and accessing affected areas to see who needs what kind of assistance, whether its assistance with housing, or to be transported to family members, or clothing etcetera. And disaster management and officials will be working hard at that. If people do need assistance, they can contact their wards councillors.”

Inanda Storm | Displaced residents recount their experiences after damaging rains

Assessing damage

The Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi says more needs to be done to help resettle communities, located in areas negatively affected by climate change.

Some homes were completely destroyed by the heavy winds – which residents have described as tornado or cyclone-like storm. Kubayi says teams are continuing to assess the damage.

“When people talk about responses to climate change and financing, they don’t talk about resettlement of communities and houses that are caused by climate change. We continue that fight as the national department of human settlements. When I was at the UN raising this issue, I said that as global communities, we need to start pushing for financing of resettlements of communities, caused by disaster or what would have been the effects of climate change in terms of our communities.”

Inanda Storm | Minister of Human Settlements addresses community of Amaoti



Motorist rescued

Meanwhile, NSRI members helped to rescue a 51-year-old motorist from a tree in Pinetown after he managed to escape from his vehicle that was washed off a flooded bridge last night.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, says the Heaton Nichols Drive bridge over the Umbilo River was a meter under water and four other vehicles were also washed off.

Lambinon elaborates on how the trapped man was saved.

“The man could be seen high in the tree with floodwaters washing around the tree and over his vehicle which was on its side and appeared to be wrapped around the tree. Safety ropes were set up and NSRI swift water rescue water swimmer entered the chest deep water reaching the 51-year-old man where he was secured into a life jacket and secured to the swift water rescue swimmer. They entered the water using a safety rope which was attached to the opposite bank and ferry glided through the water to the safe riverbank.”

VIDEO | Storm in KwaZulu-Natal leaves trail of destruction: