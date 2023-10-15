Nxesi says some Cape Flats residents determined to disrupt him

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says some residents of Mitchell’s Plain on the Cape Flats were determined to disrupt his interaction with them on the amendments of the Employment Equity Act.
Nxesi described the chaos that occurred on Saturday as incomprehensible.
Many residents walked out after raising their issues during their interaction with the minister.
One of the residents, Asheeqah Pastor, said they were furious, “The minister said that the employment equity act is clear as to all the races that must be employed but right under our nose at the Labour office in Mitchells Plain, there was only Blacks working there and one Indian guy. And after it was addressed to the minister or attention was brought to it, then only Coloured people started working there.