The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) is demanding that Eskom be given a 70% share of the renewable energy space.

The union also doesn’t want coal stations to be closed and have proposed that they be used as back-up for the renewable energy sector. NUMSA has described load shedding as deliberate economic sabotage that can be ended.

NUMSA spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, says they have raised their concerns at the Just Energy Transition Summit hosted by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

“The NUMSA general-secretary has called on NUM and NUMSA to unite to end load shedding. Because it is causing massive job losses and destroying the economy. It is NUMSA’s view that load shedding is economic sabotage designed to promote privatisation of the energy sector. Eskom can end load shedding if maintanance is prioritised and properly funded. But there is no political will to solve the crisis because their focus is to privatise the sector instead of ending load shedding.”