Trade union, National Union for Metal Workers South Africa (NUMSA) has expressed its outrage at the brutal manner in which liquidator Cloete Murray was murdered.

The union sent its condolences for the deaths of Cloete Murray and his 28-year-old son, Tom, who were gunned down in their car on the N1 highway in a suspected hit-and-run.

Murray was a well-known liquidator who has worked on various matters including the BOSASA’s liquidation, as well as Comair.

He was also involved at South African Airways (SAA) as a member of the airline’s employment committee, representing workers’ interests, during SAA’s business rescue.

NUMSA’s national Spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, “NUMSA is deeply saddened at the passing of Mr Murray and his son. We send our deepest condolences to his family and to his friends and colleagues. We call on the SAPS to find those who are responsible for this heinous crime.”