The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) says whether the City of Tshwane takes it to court or not, its planned strike is going ahead if its demands are not met. It was reacting to the city’s decision that it may ask its contractors to interdict members of National Union of Minerworker so of South Africa (NUMS, who downed tools last week.

The union members also halted bus services. NUMSA is demanding a R2500 transport allowance, R60 per hour night shift allowance and medical aid cover for workers contracted to Extremetec, the Tshwane Rapid Transit. NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the strike is protected.

“We’ve been meeting with some of the agencies behind closed doors since the weekend and understanding that the meeting will continue tomorrow. At the moment workers are on strike because they’re demanding an increase in the transport allowance from R600 to R2500, other workers for example Tshwane affected investment operation. All in all these workers re demanding R2500 allowance, they are working awkward hours. It cannot be that these workers have to strike for something that is protected but if they want to take us to court that’s no problem, we will defend our right to strike in court,” says Hlubi-Majola.

Extremetec is among the agencies which fall under Areyeng and provides services. The agency is responsible for operating the Automated Fare Collection System for the metro’s bus services. Workers are also demanding safe reliable transportation. Their shifts start at 4 am and end after 9 pm, making it difficult to get reliable transport.

The strike continues, while the city has been given until the 18th of May to respond.

VIDEO: Numsa in Tshwane calls for the removal of agencies in rapid bus transport