Gauteng SAMWU Secretary, Mpho Tladinyane, says the numbers released by the City of Tshwane of dismissed SAMWU members are incorrect.

This comes after the City announced yesterday that almost 100 SAMWU employees have been dismissed since the unprotected and unlawful strike began last month.

SAMWU members are demanding a 5.4% salary increase.

Tladinyane says the information came about from a matter that was in the Labour Court earlier this week.

“From the information that was declared in court, we have since realized that out of the 97 that they have alleged to have dismissed, not all of them are SAMWU members. Almost half of those particular people or employees belong to other trade unions. So, we want to dispel this thing that is coming from the City of Tshwane, that each and every person who appears to be wearing a red t-shirt and is being seen passing through Tshwane House, is a SAMWU member.”

