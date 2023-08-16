The City of Tshwane has dismissed seven more employees who, it says, participated in the unlawful and unprotected strike action three weeks ago.

A total of 100 employees have been dismissed since the beginning of the strike. It is alleged that five employees based in Region 6 drove to the Waltloo Electricity Depot and intimidated workers who were on duty.

The City has intensified the identification of the alleged intimidators.

City of Tshwane spokesperson, Selby Bokaba, says more dismissal letters will be issued.

“The City’s urgent application to the Labour Court for contempt was dismissed yesterday on the grounds that the matter was not urgent and not on the merits. Yesterday’s ruling has no bearing on the interim interdict granted to the City on 28 July. The interdict remains intact. The court declared the strike unlawful and unprotected and barred employees from intimidating their fellow colleagues and directed them to refrain from damaging the City’s property and any private or public property.”

