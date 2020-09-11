South Africa has recorded 2007 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 644 438 on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases across the globe has surpassed 28-million since the start of the outbreak.

Over 908 000 people have died worldwide from COVID-19 related illnesses.

The United States remains the country with the most cases, having recorded over 6.3 million infections and 191 000 COVID-19 related deaths.

India has recorded over 90 000 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total above that of Brazil.

The country now has the second-largest number of confirmed cases in the world of over 4.2 million.

The Gauteng Province still accounts for most of the country’s cases with 214 152 (33.2%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 115 658 (17.9%).

The country has also recorded 97 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 15 265.