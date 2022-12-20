The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged boaters, paddlers and sail boarders to download its new App, called NSRI RSA Safetrx, to improve safety.

The App can be used to log journeys and to call for help if users fall into distress at sea.

The NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, says it can be downloaded from their website.

“NSRI RSA SafeTRX allows us and your family to have all your details on the application. Once you’ve logged on and you’ve put your route into the smartphone application our NSRI emergency controllers are immediately able to see you logged on and they able to watch you progress while you’re out on the water. If you get into an emergency situation it’s simply a press of a button on your phone that tells that you’ve got an emergency and it tells us exactly where you are.”