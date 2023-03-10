The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it will assist with solving the accommodation issues recently raised by protesting students.

Students on the NSFAS grant have raised concerns that they may be forced to pay excess fees due to a R45 000 cap on accommodation funding.

NSFAS says it is working to obtain further information on the matter.

The NSFAS Spokesperson Slumezi Skosana says, “We did find some common ground with SAUS in terms of how we can address this problem. But the problem may be a little complex and intricate for the public because not all the protests is about the implementation of this policy.”

Meanwhile, Wits University says it will continue to engage in talks with members of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) to try and find a solution to the current impasse.

Wits Vice-Chancellor Professor Zeblon Vilakazi together with the institution’s management and the SRC met on Wednesday.

Students went on the rampage over week ago, demanding that all those owing R150 000 or less, be allowed to register.

They also want the R10 000 upfront fee for Wits residence be waived and for the R45 000, National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) cap for residence to be scrapped.

Wits Spokesperson Shirona Patel says the parties have agreed to de-escalate the situation and continue with talks.

“We will continue with talks as we try to find a way forward. For now, the blended approach to teaching and learning at Wits will continue, both in person and online,” says Patel.

Students have vowed to continue protesting until their demands are met: