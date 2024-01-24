NSFAS funded students not expected to pay registration fee: Manamela

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Higher Education Deputy Minister, Buti Manamela says all the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) applicants who have been provisionally approved can register at institutions without paying upfront fees.

On Tuesday, the Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande announced that NSFAS would process up to four-point-two billion rand as an upfront payment to all government colleges and universities before the finalisation of applications and registrations.

Manamela has urged funded students to avoid being scammed on campuses.

Manamela says, “If you’ve applied and you get a message that says provisionally approved, then it means that you are approved you must go to your institution, and show them those details. The institution should already know that you are provisionally approved and you should register.”

“So all those students who are funded by NSFAS are not expected to pay the registration fee upfront payment that most institutions expect which has been a burning issue for years. So no parent should agree to be paying upfront registration there have been schemes in some of these institutions,” he adds.