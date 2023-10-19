NSFAS CEO given ultimatum amidst irregularities

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) CEO, Andile Nongogo, faces imminent termination following the uncovering of irregularities in the appointment of direct payment service providers.

Nongogo, who is presently under suspension, has been granted a seven-day window to furnish the NSFAS Board with compelling reasons as to why he should retain his position.

The development materialised in the wake of a damning report submitted by Werkmans Attorneys, corroborating claims of procedural anomalies in the appointment process of direct payment service providers by NSFAS.

The investigative measures were initiated by the NSFAS Board following the surfacing of allegations implicating Nongogo and his role in the payment bidding process, citing potential conflicts of interest.

Allegations made against NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo:

The administrative missteps have had far-reaching ramifications with over 80 000 students enduring delayed or inadequate financial allowances, exacerbating the financial strains already faced by many in pursuit of their education.

Addressing the concerns, NSFAS spokesperson Slumezi Skosana emphasised the board’s commitment to rectifying the situation, assuring that appropriate measures will be taken against the erring service providers as per the recommendations of the report.

Skosana assured the student community that the ongoing developments will not impede the timely disbursement of student allowances, emphasising that the current service providers will continue to fulfill their contractual obligations until the situation is rectified in line with the report’s findings.

“They have been notified about the irregularities identified in their appointments, necessitating further board procedures to rectify the situation. However, the service providers will continue to dispense the allowances as stipulated in the existing contracts. Rest assured, the findings and recommendations of the report will be diligently implemented,” affirmed Skosana.

Outcome in NSFAS direct payment system: Slumezi Skosana

