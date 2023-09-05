The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has announced its intention to oppose bail in the case involving the brutal murders of two children in Soweto.

The case against Nqobile Ndlovu, 50, and her partner Mthunzi Zulu, 39 was postponed to the following week to accommodate Ndlovu’s request for a Legal Aid lawyer.

The pair had made a brief appearance in the Protea Glen Magistrates’ Court.

Ndlovu, who is identified as accused number one in the case, had initially informed the court during her first appearance that she would secure a private counsel for her defense.

The charges against Ndlovu and Zulu stem from the gruesome murders of Mduduzi Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, in Soweto. The bodies of the two boys were discovered with signs of mutilation, leading authorities to suspect a muthi-related killing.

Phindi Mjonondwane, representing the NPA, conveyed the prosecution’s stance: “Both accused before the court have indicated that they will be bringing formal bail applications to be released on bail. As the NPA, we will be opposing such an application. However, the date is not yet set as we are currently dealing with legal representation for accused number one.”

The case has garnered significant public attention and condemnation, as the community demands justice for the heinous crime committed against the young victims. Legal proceedings will continue, with bail applications and investigations progressing in the coming weeks.

