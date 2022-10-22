The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will be pushing ahead with criminal charges against former Stellenbosch University student, Theuns du Toit.

Du Toit was expelled from the institution earlier this year for urinating on the belongings of Babalo Ndwayana at Huis Marais.

Du Toit was subsequently expelled in July. The Central Disciplinary Committee found him guilty of racism and contravening sections of the university’s disciplinary code for students and its Amended Residence rules.

NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says Du Toit faces charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

“I can confirm that the NPA has decided that it will prosecute the accused in this matter on malicious damage to property and Crimen injuria. But has instructed the investigator office to finalise the matter before it is placed on the roll.”

NPA to prosecute former Stellenbosch student Theuns du Toit: Sifiso Zungu

The family of Ndwayana, has welcomed the decision by the NPA.

Ndwayana’s father, Mkhuseli Kaduka, who vowed to pursue all avenues of recourse available to them, says the past few months have been difficult.

“It has been a long and tedious road thus far and we are hoping that this matter will be wrapped up in the courts of law as soon as possible. So that we can get a semblance of normalcy back into our lives.”

Du Toit’s legal representative, William Fullard meanwhile, says they remain hopeful for formal mediation.

“We provided the investigation officer with a warning statement wherein we addressed certain merits in the matter. The docket was then referred to the NPA in Cape Town for a decision to prosecute the matter or not. Until now we have not received any feedback from them. I am, however, hopeful that the matter can be resolved through a formal mediation process.”

Fullard also says he will contact the investigating officer on Monday to discuss the matter.