Corruption Watch says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) needs to put together a stronger case, in its appeal of the recent judgment on Nulane Investments.

Last month, the High Court in Bloemfontein acquitted former Free State Agriculture Department official, Dr Limakatso Moorosi.

The case was discharged against five other co-accused.

The case relates to millions of rands, paid by the Department to Nulane Investments between 2011 and 2012, to conduct a feasibility study for the province’s flagship Mohoma Mobung project.

Corruption Watch’s Executive Director, Karam Singh says, ” I think it is already devastating that this case was thrown out in the way that it was, at the first hurdle without the accused even putting forth their response to the case.”

“The judge lambasted the nature of the investigation, the fact that some of the basic charges weren’t even put forward to establish that. So, we are dealing with serious consequences and if the NPA were to fail again in terms of trying to re-enrol this case, then it would be devastating.”

VIDEO: Accused in Nulane fraud and corruption case acquitted: