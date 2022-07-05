The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng, says it accepts the decision by the High Court in Johannesburg to acquit the four police officers who were accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest in March last year.

The officers Tshepiso Kekana, Motseothata Boitumelo, Madimeja Lekgodi and Victor Nkosinathi Mohammed were all found not guilty on the charges of murder and attempted murder.

The NPA says it will study the judgment to see if there’s any need to appeal.

Judge Mawabo Malangeni acquitted the four men, saying there was no direct eyewitness evidence or witnesses implicating the accused.

Ntumba had just left a clinic after a consultation when he was shot dead.

NPA Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explains.

“When charges are drafted, they’re drafted in terms of following the sequence of events; and the evidential material that’s contained in the docket points to the fact that there’s prima facie case against only the four accused persons in court. Then that’s what the prosecution does. But, in terms of preparing for the case, we believe that we have done our best as the prosecution in bringing witnesses before court in also preparing the court for the duty. Unfortunately, it is how justice works as the court has pointed out that the prosecution has failed to bring sufficient evidence that proves that the accused may have committed the offence they were charged with. As the NPA, we accept the court’s decision, but we will go study the judgment to determine whether or not there is need to take the judgment on review.”

More details about the ruling in the video below: