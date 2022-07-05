The four police officers who were accused of fatally shooting Mthokozisi Ntumba have been found not guilty on all counts. This after the defence brought an application to have the charges of murder and three of attempted murder against them dismissed.

Ntumba had been shot during a student protest in Braamfontein in March last year. The officers, Tshepiso Kekana, Motseothata Boitumelo, Madimeja Lekgodi and Victor Mohammed were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate just a few days after Ntumba was shot.

Video footage showed the officers opening fire on a group of students waiting outside a TVET college. Ntumba had visited the clinic that day after complaining of stomach ache.

VIDEO: Last moments of Mthokozisi Ntumba detailed in the South Gauteng High Court