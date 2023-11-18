Norwegian doctor highlights plight of the people of Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Norwegian physician and medical volunteer at the Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine, Dr Mads Gilbert is currently in South Africa highlighting the plight of the people of Gaza.

Earlier this month the hospital, known as the largest medical facility in Gaza, experienced a series of bombardments that led to critically injured patients, babies and healthcare workers dying.

Speaking in Durban, Dr Gilbert says the systematic destruction of the Palestinian healthcare system will result in its people suffering and dying.

“The Israeli army is going after ambulances, primary health care workers, clinics, hospitals and have been doing so for many, many years. It’s part of their modus operandi. It is actually to hurt, diminish and destroy healthcare. Its been extremely pronounced during the last fourth weeks as seen by the numbers of… documented by the UN. There’s been more than 150 attacks on healthcare and the majority of hospitals in Gaza are no longer functioning due to the attacks, due to the siege, due to the blockade and due to the lack of medical supplies to the hospitals.”

Dr Gilbert will be holding public talks in Gqhebera today and in Cape Town tomorrow.

