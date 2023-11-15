Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Israeli military said it was carrying out a raid on Wednesday against Hamas militants in Al Shifa Hospital, having urged them to surrender with thousands of Palestinian civilians still sheltering inside Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital.

Dr. Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Gaza health ministry, told Al Jazeera television that Israeli forces had raided the western side of the medical complex.

“There are big explosions, and dust entered the areas where we are. We believe an explosion occurred inside the hospital,” Bursh said.

The fate of Shifa has become a focus of international alarm because of worsening conditions in the facility in recent days, with global calls for a humanitarian cease-fire after five weeks of an Israeli assault on Gaza.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said: “Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa hospital.”

The military added, “The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians.”

Israel has said that Hamas has a command center underneath Shifa and uses the hospital and tunnels beneath it to conceal military operations and to hold hostages. Hamas denies it.

Israeli army spokesman Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told CNN the hospital and compound are for Hamas “a central hub of their operations, perhaps even the beating heart and maybe even a center of gravity.”

The US said on Tuesday that its own intelligence supported Israel’s conclusions.

Hamas said on Wednesday that US announcement had effectively given a “green light” for Israel to raid the hospital. The group said it held Israel and US President Joe Biden fully responsible for the operation.

Israeli forces have waged fierce street battles against Hamas fighters over the past 10 days before advancing into the center of Gaza City and surrounding Shifa.

Israel has sworn to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the militants’ cross-border assault into Israel on October 7. Israel says Hamas killed 1,200 people in the rampage and took more than 240 hostage.

In the West Bank, a separate Palestinian enclave not controlled by Hamas, Palestinian Authority Health Minister Mai Alkaila said Israel was “committing a new crime against humanity, medical staff and patients by besieging” Shifa.

“We hold the occupation forces fully responsible for the lives of the medical staff, patients and displaced people in Al Shifa,” Alkaila said in a statement.