The corruption case against Tebogo Van Wyk, Nothando Dube, Sipho Levy Phiri, Thabang Mohlokoleng, and three companies – Batsamai Investment Holdings, Sevilex Investment Holdings, and Lavao Estevao (PTY) Ltd – has been postponed by the North West High Court to 29 January 2024.

According to the NPA Spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, the four are accused of corruption in relation to funds allocated by the North West government in 2014 to revive the Mahikeng and Pilanesburg Airports for commercial aircraft to start operating.

“The case against the four suspects linked to the R400 million SA Express tender corruption was postponed by the North West High Court to 29 January 2024, for pretrial, and a trial start date of 13 May 2024 was set. The four appeared in court in relation to the alleged corrupt activities relating to the funds that were provided by the North West government in 2014 to revive the Mahikeng and Pilanesberg Airports for commercial flights to start operating in these two airports. It was later discovered that funds were paid into company accounts for services that were not rendered.”

