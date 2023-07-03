The process of identifying the bodies of the victims of the collision involving a truck and a minibus taxi on the N9 outside Middleburg in Eastern Cape is expected to continue tomorrow.

The deceased were on their way back to Cape Town after attending a funeral at the weekend.

The crash in which the trailer of the truck fell on top of the minibus claimed 15 lives. The spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Transport Unathi Binqose says some bodies have been identified already.

“The process identifying the bodies in that accident that claimed 15 lives last night has already started. Six bodies have already been positively identified and tomorrow we are expecting the outstanding bodies will be identified. The MEC for Transport Mr Xolile Nqatha is expected to join the mourners as they will be identifying the bodies of their loved ones. Tomorrow will also be the day where they will take the bodies of their loved ones to funeral parlours of their choice as they are preparing to lay them to rest.”