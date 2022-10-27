The Municipal Manager of Nkangala District Municipality in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, Maggie Skosana and her driver, Gugu Mtsweni have been reunited with their families after they were kidnapped a week ago.

The two were found in Diepsloot, Gauteng, near the N14 road, on Wednesday night.

Mpumalanga Police Spokesperson Donald Mdhluli says their kidnappers dumped them in the bush in Diepsloot.

He says Mtsweni who was tied with a rope managed to walk to the N14 road and a taxi driver helped her to call the police.

Mdhuli says, “The Nkangala District Manager and her driver were both found alive somewhere in Diepsloot, Gauteng, in the late hours of Wednesday, 26 October 2022. It is said that they were reportedly dumped by their assailants in the bushes and the driver was tied with some ropes but she managed to maneuver to the N14 road where a taxi driver spotted her and called the police.”

“They were both taken to the Diepsloot police station and then after to the hospital where it was realised that they were in a healthy condition. Then they were discharged and reunited with their families.”

Relieved

Family member Peter Skhosana says they are relieved that his sister and her driver have been found.

“We would like to thank all the South Africans for the safe recovery of both victims. As the family, we would like to plead with all the South Africans to give us more space to recover from this incident.”

Earlier, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane said they managed to crack the case.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in this process, the police, the families and the community. We want to say that the police are working on the case so could they be afforded privacy as a family.”

NOTE: The video in the tweet below was supplied by Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mstweni-Tsipane outlines how the Nkangala District municipal manager Margaret Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni were taken and later found last night. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/FstVbNkRVw — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) October 27, 2022

FILE VIDEO: Search continues for kidnapped Nkangala District municipal manager and her driver:



Additional reporting by Samkele Maseko